Zelensky denies Putin’s claim Ukraine attacked his residence with drones
- President Donald Trump expressed anger after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine attempted to attack his residence in northern Russia.
- Trump stated he learned of the alleged attack from Putin and considered it "not good" for his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphatically denied the claims, labelling them a deliberate lie intended to hinder progress in peace talks.
- Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of launching 91 drones at Putin’s Valdai residence and indicated that Moscow would alter its negotiating position as a result.
- When asked for evidence of the attack, Trump responded, "We'll find out," after describing his call with Putin as "very good."