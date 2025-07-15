Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump tells Putin he’s ‘very unhappy’ as he gives Russia 50‑day peace deadline

Trump threatens Russia with sanctions and tariffs if peace with Ukraine is not reached in 50 days

Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Russia, demanding peace talks commence within the next 50 days.

Failure to initiate talks will result in heightened sanctions and the imposition of 100 per cent tariffs by the US.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin, stating he had expected a deal two months prior.

He noted the US has spent $350 billion on the conflict and wishes to see it conclude, making the announcement alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Watch the video in full above.

