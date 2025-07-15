Trump issues 50-day peace ultimatum to Putin: ‘I’m very unhappy with him’

Donald Trump has issued Russia an ultimatum: either begin peace talks within the next 50 days or receive heightened sanctions and tariffs.

Speaking at the White House on Monday (14 July), the US president said that he is “very, very unhappy” with Vladimir Putin, adding that: “I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there.”

Sitting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Mr Trump announced that the US will introduce “very severe tariffs” at 100% if there is no deal within 50 days.

He said whilst he “hopes we don’t have to do it”, he claimed that the US has spent $350billion on the war and “would like to see it end”.