Trump caught criticising Republicans on hot mic over ‘blue slip’ tradition
- Donald Trump was recorded on a hot mic criticising Republicans for delays in US attorney appointments.
- The incident occurred on Monday, 8 December 2025, after he announced a $12 billion aid package for farmers.
- Trump expressed frustration, stating he could not appoint anyone and that appointees' terms had expired, leading to defaults.
- He advocates for abolishing the 'blue slip' tradition, which allows senators to object to presidential judicial appointments in their state.
- This follows his nominee for US attorney in New Jersey, Alina Habba, being blocked by Democrat senators.