Trump caught on hot mic berating Republicans over appointment hold ups

Donald Trump has been caught on a hot mic chastisting Republicans for delays on US attorney appointments.

On Monday (8 December), after the US president announced a $12 billion aid package aimed at helping farmers, he was recorded saying: “You know, I can’t appoint anybody.”

“I can’t appoint anybody. Everybody I’ve appointed, their time has expired. Then they’re in default, then we’re losing.”

Mr Trump wants his administration to scrap the 'blue slip' tradition which allows senators to object to presidential judicial appointments in their state.

It comes after Alina Habba, Trump’s pick for the post of US attorney in New Jersey, was blocked by garden state Democrat senators.