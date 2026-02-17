Trump pays tribute to Rev. Jesse Jackson with a fresh swipe at Obama
- President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson after his death at age 84.
- Trump praised Jackson as “a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and street smarts,” writing, “Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.”
- Trump said he provided office space for Jackson and his coalition for years, helped him get criminal justice reform passed and “single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities, which Jesse loved.”
- He went on to take a swipe at Obama, writing, “Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand.”
- Trump concluded by sharing condolences to Jackson’s family, writing, “Jesse will be missed!”
