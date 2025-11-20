Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump posts bizarre AI-generated video of him playing football with Ronaldo

Trump shares bizarre AI video playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo in White House
  • Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo in the White House.
  • The clip was posted on Truth Social after Trump dined with the Portuguese footballer and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.
  • The bizarre scene is set in the Oval Office, showing Trump and Ronaldo heading a ball that descends from the ceiling.
  • An AI-generated Trump is depicted spinning around to intercept the ball.
  • The AI-generated Trump then kicks the ball directly at the viewer.
