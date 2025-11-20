Trump and Ronaldo play football at White House in bizarre AI video

Donald Trump posted a bizarre AI-generated video of himself playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo in the White House.

The president posted the clip on Truth Social after dining with the Portuguese footballer and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday (18 November).

The strange scene is set in the Oval Office and shows the president and the Portuguese soccer icon heading a ball, which descends from the ceiling.

An AI-generated Trump spins around on his heels to intercept the ball before kicking it at the viewer.