Kennedy’s grandson blasts Trump over White House changes

Karoline Leavitt reveals Trump's main priority is the White House ballroom and people are furious
  • Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, has criticized President Donald Trump for his decision to alter the White House.
  • Schlossberg accused Trump of seeing America in “black and white” and pouring concrete where his grandmother had planted flowers.
  • Trump's modifications include bulldozing the historic Rose Garden and demolishing the East Wing to construct a $300 million golden ballroom.
  • Schlossberg urged Americans to use their votes to “stop” Trump in the midterms, calling for leaders with courage and conviction.
  • Early polling for the 2026 midterms suggests the Democratic Party holds a slight lead over Republicans.
