Man shot and killed by Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago
- A man was shot and killed by the Secret Service at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
- The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday after the man entered a "secure perimeter" at the property.
- The individual was reportedly carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.
- Donald Trump was not at his Florida home at the time, as he was in Washington, D.C.
- Law enforcement officers, including Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy, were not injured during the confrontation.
