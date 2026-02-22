Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man shot and killed by Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago

  • A man was shot and killed by the Secret Service at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
  • The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday after the man entered a "secure perimeter" at the property.
  • The individual was reportedly carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.
  • Donald Trump was not at his Florida home at the time, as he was in Washington, D.C.
  • Law enforcement officers, including Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy, were not injured during the confrontation.
