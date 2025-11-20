Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump signs bill to make Epstein files public

Trump says Epstein is a 'Democrat problem' and a 'hoax'
  • Donald Trump signed a bill authorizing the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, ending months of resistance to making the records public.
  • The president's action came just one day after Congress swiftly passed legislation compelling the Justice Department to release the documents.
  • Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that Epstein was a lifelong Democrat who donated to Democrat politicians and was deeply associated with several well-known Democrat figures, including Bill Clinton and Larry Summers.
  • He highlighted that his administration charged Epstein in 2019 and criticized the Biden administration for allegedly not releasing any files or speaking about the matter.
  • Trump accused Democrats of using the Epstein files as a distraction from Republican successes, labelling it a “hoax” that would backfire.
