Trump appears to doze off during meeting about how tackling obesity can improve sleep
- Donald Trump appeared to doze during an Oval Office meeting, announcing lower prices for weight loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
- The meeting focused on how tackling obesity can improve sleep, with Trump photographed leaning back in his chair with his eyes closed.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom once again labelled Trump “Dozy Don”, referencing a previous occasion where Trump appeared to fall asleep.
- Trump has been observed appearing to doze on several other occasions, including during an “Antifa roundtable”, an energy event and his legal proceedings.
- Despite these instances, Trump has often stated he requires very little sleep, typically 3–4 hours, with staff noting his constant work ethic.