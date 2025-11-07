Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump appears to doze off during meeting about how tackling obesity can improve sleep

Trump appears to sleep through Dr Oz's speech on cutting obesity
  • Donald Trump appeared to doze during an Oval Office meeting, announcing lower prices for weight loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
  • The meeting focused on how tackling obesity can improve sleep, with Trump photographed leaning back in his chair with his eyes closed.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom once again labelled Trump “Dozy Don”, referencing a previous occasion where Trump appeared to fall asleep.
  • Trump has been observed appearing to doze on several other occasions, including during an “Antifa roundtable”, an energy event and his legal proceedings.
  • Despite these instances, Trump has often stated he requires very little sleep, typically 3–4 hours, with staff noting his constant work ethic.
