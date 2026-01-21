Did the US use a mystery ‘sonic weapon’ during Maduro’s capture?
- Donald Trump admitted that the US military employed a 'secret sonic' weapon during the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
- Trump boasted that 'nobody else' possesses this weapon, which he claimed was used in an 'amazing attack'.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously described the weapon's alleged effects, stating it left Venezuelan soldiers bleeding from the nose, vomiting blood and unable to stand.
- Russia has demanded more information about the device, with the Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, tasking special services to investigate Trump's remarks.
- While the use of sonic weapons is not illegal, the legality of Trump's capture of the Venezuelan president has been questioned by legal experts.