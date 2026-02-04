Why Trump was told to stay away from Super Bowl
- Donald Trump was reportedly advised against attending Super Bowl LX by aides who feared he would be “aggressively booed” by the crowd.
- Trump publicly stated his absence was due to Sunday’s game in California being “just too far away” and his disapproval of halftime performers Bad Bunny and Green Day.
- Aides were concerned that potential booing could generate unwelcome viral social media clips and negative media coverage.
- The Super Bowl is taking place amidst widespread protests against the Trump administration's anti-immigration policies, with headliner Bad Bunny having publicly called for the end of ICE.
- Despite earlier fears, NFL security confirmed there are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations scheduled at the Super Bowl or related events.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks