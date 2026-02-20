Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump calls Supreme Court tariff ruling a ‘disgrace’ and hints at backup plan

The highest court determined the president’s global levies were unlawfully imposed under the 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act
The highest court determined the president’s global levies were unlawfully imposed under the 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump has blasted the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to strike down his global tariffs.
  • During a White House breakfast Friday morning, he called the decision a “disgrace,” according to CNN, and said he has a backup plan.
  • In its 6–3 decision, Supreme Court justices ruled that Trump’s levies were not authorized under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which permits the president to regulate trade in “unusual and extraordinary” circumstances when a national emergency is declared.
  • Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling, and was joined by conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett in addition to the high court’s three liberal justices.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the justices’ decision, calling it “A victory for the wallets of every American consumer.”
