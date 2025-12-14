Trump vows to seek retribution against ISIS after Americans killed in Syria
- Two US Army soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed, with three other soldiers injured, in an attack in Syria on Saturday.
- The Pentagon identified the perpetrator as a “lone ISIS gunman” who ambushed the US forces during a counter-terrorism operation near Palmyra.
- President Donald Trump vowed “serious retaliation” against ISIS, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a strong warning to those who target Americans.
- The Syrian interior ministry spokesperson, Noureddine al-Baba, suggested the attacker may have been affiliated with Syrian security forces but held no leadership role.
- Trump told reporters the three injured soldiers “are doing well,” while the Pentagon is withholding the names of the deceased and any unit details until next of kin are notified, Sean Parnell said.