Two US Army soldiers and a civilian translator killed in Syria ambush
Attack on US forces occurred as soldiers were conducting ‘key leader engagement’ as part of a larger counter-terrorism operation
Two U.S. Army soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed, and three others were injured, in Syria Saturday after being ambushed in an attack, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed.
The attack on American forces occurred as U.S. soldiers were conducting a “key leader engagement,” as part of a counter-terrorism operation in the region, Sean Parnell, the chief Pentagon spokesperson, said.
A gunman attacked the American forces, as well as Syrian forces, near the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian Arab News Agency said. The motive for the attack remains unclear.
The Pentagon is currently investigating, Parnell added.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
