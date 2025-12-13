Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Two US Army soldiers and a civilian translator killed in Syria ambush

Attack on US forces occurred as soldiers were conducting ‘key leader engagement’ as part of a larger counter-terrorism operation

Ariana Baio
Saturday 13 December 2025 16:52 GMT
Comments
Two US Army soldiers were killed alongside a US interpreter in the attack
Two US Army soldiers were killed alongside a US interpreter in the attack (AFP via Getty Images)

Two U.S. Army soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed, and three others were injured, in Syria Saturday after being ambushed in an attack, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed.

The attack on American forces occurred as U.S. soldiers were conducting a “key leader engagement,” as part of a counter-terrorism operation in the region, Sean Parnell, the chief Pentagon spokesperson, said.

A gunman attacked the American forces, as well as Syrian forces, near the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian Arab News Agency said. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Pentagon is currently investigating, Parnell added.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in