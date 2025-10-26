Trump compares Thailand-Cambodia peace deal and playing golf
- Donald Trump said brokering a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia was "much more fun" than playing golf.
- He hailed the agreement as "historic" during the annual Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- An expansion of the peace deal, aimed at ending the border conflict between the two nations, was signed at the summit.
- The signing of this agreement took place on Sunday, October 26.
- The deal follows the worst border clashes in a decade between the Southeast Asian neighbours in July, which killed nearly 40 people and displaced many.