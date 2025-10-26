Trump says working on Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire 'more fun' than playing golf

Donald Trump says brokering a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia was "much more fun" than playing golf.

The U.S. President hailed a "historic" agreement between the two countries, as an expansion of the peace deal to end their border conflict was signed at the annual Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday (25 October).

Speaking alongside leaders from Thailand and Cambodia, Trump said: "I was at Turnberry in Scotland when I did this. Turnberry is a great place but I said, 'this is much more important than playing golf.' This is much more fun for me."