Trump accused of ‘imperialism’ after controversial action in Venezuela
- US military forces seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, a controversial action that escalated tensions between the two nations.
- TV host Sunny Hostin criticised the seizure on The View, labelling it as 'corruption', 'imperialism', and 'fascism', despite a federal judge's warrant.
- Venezuela's government condemned the act as an 'international act of piracy', claiming it revealed the US's true intentions to target its natural resources.
- An aide to Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, acknowledged the legality of seizing assets from sanctioned entities but highlighted the undiplomatic nature of the decision.
- Trump publicly boasted about the interception, describing it as the 'largest one ever seized' and stating it was for a 'very good reason' without providing further details.