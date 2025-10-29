Trump ‘sad’ he cannot run for third term as US President
- Donald Trump lamented that the US Constitution prevents him from seeking a third term, despite claiming to have his highest-ever poll numbers.
- He acknowledged the 22nd Amendment bars presidents from being elected more than twice, calling it “sad”, but ambiguously stated, “We'll see what happens” regarding a potential third term.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the idea, citing constitutional “constrictions” and stating he does not “see the path” for Trump to run for a third term.
- Trump made unsubstantiated claims about ending wars and improving the economy, despite official figures showing inflation above target and recent polls placing his approval rating around 39-40 per cent.
- Despite constitutional limitations, Trump ally Steve Bannon suggested Trump would “get a third term” and “be president in ‘28”, promising to reveal a plan later.