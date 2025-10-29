Trump laments the Constitution not allowing him a third term: ‘The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I’ve ever had’
Trump admitted he is not allowed to run for a third term, but told reporters Tuesday night, ‘We'll see what happens’
President Donald Trump has lamented the Constitution not allowing him a third term, calling it “sad” given what he says are the highest poll numbers he’s ever had.
The president has repeatedly entertained the idea of running for a third term, which has included selling Trump 2028 hats. On Monday, he told reporters on Air Force One, “I would love to do it.”
But House Speaker Mike Johnson poured cold water on the idea, telling reporters Tuesday he doesn’t “see the path” for it.
“It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I’ve talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution,” Johnson said.
The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution bars presidents from being elected to office more than twice.
While Trump admitted on Air Force One Tuesday night during his flight from Japan to South Korea that he’s “not allowed to run” for a third term, he said, “The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I've ever had.”
Trump then repeated his claims that he ended eight wars. On the domestic front, “Prices are down and the economy is up,” the president said, adding, ”The only thing that's not down is the stock prices.”
In a new The Economist/YouGov poll, Trump’s approval rating sat at 39 percent, with 58 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he’s doing.
YouGov Public Relations Lead Allen Houston told Newsweek, "This is the lowest net approval Trump has received in any Economist/YouGov Poll in Trump's second term, and lower than all but one poll in his first term.”
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 40 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance, while 57 percent disapproved.
The number of conflicts the president has taken credit for ending has fluctuated and it is an exaggeration of his peacemaking efforts.
The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 percent in September, with the annual inflation rate climbing to 3 percent. Both of these figures were lower than experts expected, but the annual inflation rate is still higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.
But the stock market continues to hit records. The S&P 500 rose 0.23 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 161.78 points and the Nasdaq Composite spiked 0.80 percent on Tuesday.
While Trump said he’s not allowed a third term, he did keep the subject open to discussion, telling reporters, “We'll see what happens.”
Senator Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, told CNN Tuesday, “If you read the Constitution, it says it’s not [possible]. But if he says he has some different circumstances that might be able to go around the Constitution. But that’s up to him. We got a long way to go before that happens.”
In a recent interview with The Economist Trump ally Steve Bannon said the president would “get a third term” and “be president in ‘28.”
“At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is,” Bannon said.
