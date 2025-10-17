Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump falsely claims no other US president has ever solved a war

Trump is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 17 October 2025 19:38 BST
Trump falsely claims no president has ever ended a war

President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that the U.S. has “never had a president that solved one war.”

Trump made the false claim as he prepared to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday afternoon. They’re expected to discuss strengthening U.S. support for Kyiv.

“To the best of my knowledge, we've never had a president that solved one war, not one war,” Trump told reporters. “Bush started a war. A lot of them start wars, but they don't solve the wars.”

Beforehand, Trump boasted that he had ended “eight wars” but complained he did not win a Nobel Peace Prize for any of them.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

