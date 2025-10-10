Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has never shied away from lashing out against any slight against him, real or perceived, but after the Norwegian committee responsible for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize snubbed him in favor of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado he appears to be holding his tongue on the matter.

A glut of social media posts emanating from the president’s Truth Social account Friday morning touched on multiple subjects, including reposting praise he’d received for his role in helping broker the deal that has brought about a ceasefire in Israel’s two-year-old war against Hamas in Gaza as of Friday morning.

One post included a clip from a show on the conservative Newsmax television network in which the host credited Trump with helping bring about peace to the Middle East region even though the deal had yet to be approved by Israel’s cabinet at the time.

Another touched on the Thursday indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James by a Virginia grand jury, the second set of charges against one of the president’s Democratic antagonists in as many weeks.

A third Friday morning post included video of former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman — a New York lawyer who served in the role during Trump’s first term — praising the president’s negotiating skills, while two more contained no text but merely reposted clips of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s combative testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week.

While one Trump message posted late Thursday included a Fox News article quoting mothers of children killed by illegal immigrants — so-called “Angel Moms” — calling for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, not a single one of the president’s posts addressed the fact that Machado, not he, had been awarded the honor.

Trump has long lobbied for the prize and had hoped his role in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement struck earlier this week might finally have clinched it for him.

Excitable members of the president’s MAGA coalition, led by his son Eric Trump, had called for him to be rewarded for his efforts in seeking to bring peace to Gaza, with more than one claiming the deal was so significant that the entire prize should be renamed after him in place of founder Alfred Nobel.

But Trump himself did not dare get his hopes up, giving a cagey answer when he was asked about his prospects by a reporter at the White House on Wednesday.

“I have no idea,” he answered her. “I mean, look, I did settle — Marco [Rubio] will tell you — we did settle seven wars. We’re close to settling an eighth, and I think we’ll end up settling the Russia situation, which is horrible... I think we’ll settle that, so... I don’t think anybody in history has settled that many, but perhaps they’ll find a reason not to give it to me.”

Had Trump been victorious, he would have been the fifth American president to receive the prize, following Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and, most importantly for the current commander-in-chief, Barack Obama (2009).

While Trump stayed mum, the rest of MAGA-world wasn't as quiet.

White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung ripped the decision in a social media post: "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter went on TV to campaign for Trump winning the prize and had a new plan after the decision.

"Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," Carter told Fox Business. "That's why I'm introducing a resolution today that will honor him with the Nobel Peace Prize."

Joe Sommerlad contributed reporting from London