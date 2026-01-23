Trump makes bold claims during late-night Truth Social posting spree
- Donald Trump posted over 70 times on Truth Social between midnight and 1 a.m. ET, shortly after returning to Washington, D.C. from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
- His posts included attacks on political opponents such as Ilhan Omar, Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, and Kamala Harris, alongside promoting a documentary about his wife, Melania.
- Trump also reiterated false claims about the 2020 election and asserted he was responsible for “saving TikTok” after a deal was reached for the platform to operate in the US.
- After a brief break, he resumed posting at 7 a.m. ET, sharing clips from pro-Trump news channels and an article from The Hill.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump's energy levels, stating he sleeps around three hours a night, following questions about Trump's speech and a visible bruise on his hand during his Davos appearance.