President Donald Trump indulged in a midnight Truth Social spree shortly after returning from Davos, Switzerland, where he railed against familiar political foes and promoted the first lady’s upcoming documentary.

Trumpshared a flurry of more than 70 posts and reposts from midnight to 1 a.m. ET having arrived back in Washington, D.C. after traveling some 4,200 miles from the World Economic Forum.

Truth Social is often the first port of call for the president to share major policy news that impacts Americans, although only 3 percent use the platform, according to a Pew Research Center study.

In between launching attacks at longtime targets, including Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, former President Joe Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom and former presidential Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, Trump took the time to promote the trailer for MELANIA, the $40 million Amazon documentary centered on his wife.

In the early hours of Friday, the president repeated false claims about 2020 election fraud, and also took credit for “saving TikTok” after a deal was reached Thursday to allow the Chinese-owned social media giant to operate in the U.S.

“I only hope that long into the future I will be remembered by those who use and love TikTok,” the president wrote.

Other posts shared by the president were clips from pro-Trump news channels including Fox, NewsMax and Breitbart. He also shared an article from news site The Hill titled, The Trump Obsession.

After a few hours of online silence, the president was posting again at 7 a.m. ET.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told The Independent that the president, 79, “sleeps about three hours a night” when questioned about Trump’s slurring of words and appearing to mix up Greenland with Iceland in Davos.

“Is this a serious question? This president sleeps about three hours a night,” Johnson said. “He outwears everybody in this building by a factor of two or three. He's gotten more done in the first year of his presidency than anybody in history. I cannot even believe you asked me that question.”

While delivering a speech about his Gaza “board of peace” at the conference, Trump was spotted with a large bruise on his left hand.

“I clipped it on the table. So I put a little—what do they call it—cream on it,” he told reporters. “I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising.”