White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday falsely claimed that President Trump did not repeatedly mix up Iceland and Greenland in a marquee speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as the Republican detailed his contentious plans to take control of the latter island.

“No he didn’t,” Leavitt wrote on X in response to a reporter accurately describing the speech, sharing a Google result featuring an image of Greenland. “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”

In fact, during the president’s speech on Wednesday, he used the wrong country’s name four times.

“I’m helping Europe, I’m helping NATO, and until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” Trump told the crowd at one point.

“They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you,” he continued shortly after, referring to European nations. “I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already costs a lot of money.”

open image in gallery The White House attempted to claim Donald Trump did not mix up the names of Greenland and Iceland during a recent speech at the World Economic Forum, even though videos and transcripts of the speech captured him making the apparent mistake multiple times ( X / @PressSec )

Elsewhere in the speech, the president did refer to Greenland as a “piece of ice,” as Leavitt pointed out.

“But now what I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection,” Trump said.

The Davos gaffe was not the first time Trump has mixed up Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory off the northeast coast of Canada, and Iceland, an island nation in northern Europe.

"As an example, Iceland – without tariffs, they wouldn't even be talking to us about it," Trump said on Tuesday during a White House press conference.

open image in gallery President Trump has said he will hold off on threatened tariffs on U.S. allies who opposed his Greenland plans, thanks to a framework of a deal reached with NATO ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

On social media, meanwhile, the president has announced he’s putting aside his threat to tariff U.S. allies who objected to his Greenland plans.

Instead, Trump wrote on Truth Social, U.S. and NATO reps have “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” following closed-door discussions at Davos.

The Greenland-Iceland mistake was not Trump’s only geographical error during his Davos speech. Referring to some of the eight wars he claims to have ended, he once again mispronounced Azerbaijan as “Aberbaijan,” something he has done before. However, this time he correctly identified the other country involved in the conflict as Armenia, having previously referred to it as Albania.