Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person moderating the “r/Greenland” subreddit demanded Americans stop posting apologies on behalf of the United States, as President Donald Trump continues to push to acquire the Danish territory.

In a post titled “To Every American Who's Sorry,” the Reddit moderator said the constant apologizing wasn’t helping the ongoing situation and asked those who oppose Trump’s policies to “focus on actually changing something while you still can.”

“We're getting at least 10 posts a day from Americans apologizing, and saying things like they didn't vote for Trump or don't support his policies. To be blunt, none of that actually matters. You can say you're different from the rest of Americans, but to the rest of the world, that distinction doesn't exist,” the Reddit moderator, based in or from Sweden, wrote.

The moderator said those from the U.S. who oppose Trump’s desire to annex Greenland from Denmark could not be differentiated from those who voted for Trump.

“For example, Russian opposition doesn't change what Russia does, because that's their domestic politics. The same thing applies to the U.S. too, except you had the power to choose your president, and you may still have it,” the Reddit moderator said.

Danish and Greenlandic people have aggressively protested Trump’s desire to take over Greenland. Now, a moderator on Reddit’s Greenland page is asking Americans to stop apologizing. ( Getty Images )

While most of the country voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, few support the U.S. taking over Greenland.

Recent polling from YouGov found that 72 percent of people oppose using the military to take control of the island territory. Even when it comes to a more democratic approach to acquiring Greenland, such as purchasing it from Denmark, 55 percent of voters oppose the move, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

A brief search through the “r/Greenland” subreddit did not reveal an excess of apologies from Americans, though the moderators may have removed some of the posts.

Under discussions about the ongoing situation between Trump and Greenland, several Reddit users based in the U.S. said they were “ashamed” of the president’s rhetoric and expressed sympathy toward Greenland.

However, Reddit users based in Europe and Canada dismissed Americans’ sympathies as nothing more than empty words and encouraged those in the U.S. to do more to stand up against Trump.

Officials from Denmark and Greenland have expressed no interest in becoming part of the U.S. Residents of Greenland have taken to the streets to protest a potential acquisition. European allies have asked Trump to stand down. Members of Trump’s own party have even discouraged the president from trying to take over the island.

Yet despite the pushback, Trump has insisted Greenland is necessary for U.S. national security purposes.