Greenland protesters mock Trump with their own red cap slogan

The mock hats were created by Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen

Store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen gives a thumbs up as he wears a red cap for sale that he created with the slogan ‘Nu det NUUK!,’ a twist on the Danish phrase ‘Nu det nok,’ meaning ‘Now it’s enough,’ substituting Nuuk, Greenland’s tiny capital, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
Store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen gives a thumbs up as he wears a red cap for sale that he created with the slogan ‘Nu det NUUK!,’ a twist on the Danish phrase ‘Nu det nok,’ meaning ‘Now it’s enough,’ substituting Nuuk, Greenland’s tiny capital, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Red baseball caps spoofing the U.S. president’s iconic MAGA hats have become a symbol of Danish and Greenlandic defiance against his threat to seize the frozen territory.

Parodying the U.S. president's "Make America Great Again" slogan, these caps, reading "Make America Go Away", have gained popularity on social media and at public protests, including a weekend demonstration in the Danish capital's freezing weather.

European governments are rallying behind Denmark, emphasising the need to defend Arctic regions and warning that threats against Greenland undermine Western security. Protesters, however, are less diplomatic.

“I want to show my support to Greenland and also show that I don’t like the president of the United States,” said 76-year-old Copenhagen resident Lars Hermansen, who wore one of the red caps at a protest Saturday.

The mock hats were created by Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen. Early batches flopped last year — until the Trump administration recently escalated its rhetoric over Greenland. Now there are popping up everywhere.

“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realize this probably wasn’t a joke — it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality,” said Tonnesen, 58. “So I said, OK, what can I do?” Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?”

People march during a pro- Greenlanders demonstration, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
People march during a pro- Greenlanders demonstration, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Demand suddenly surged from a trickle to selling out in the space of one weekend. Tonnesen said he has now ordered “several thousand.”

The original version designed by Tonnesen featured a play on words: “Nu det NUUK!” — a twist on the Danish phrase “Nu det nok,” meaning “Now it’s enough,” substituting Nuuk, Greenland’s tiny capital.

Protesters at Saturday’s rally waved red-and-white Danish and Greenlandic flags and carried handmade signs mocking U.S. claims over the territory, which is slightly larger than Saudi Arabia.

“No Means No,” read one sign. Another declared, “Make America Smart Again.”

Wearing one of the spoof hats, protester Kristian Boye, 49, said the gathering in front of Copenhagen City Hall struck a lighthearted tone while delivering a serious message.

“I’m here to support the Greenlanders, who are going through a very hard time right now,” he said. “They are being threatened with having their country invaded. I think it’s totally unacceptable.”

