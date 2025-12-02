Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump lashes out at opponents in bizarre late-night Truth Social binge

  • Donald Trump engaged in an extensive posting spree on Truth Social late Monday night, reposting approximately 150 items over five hours, and resumed posting early Tuesday morning.
  • His posts covered a wide array of topics, including compliments for Melania Trump, conspiracy theories targeting Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and attacks on various political rivals.
  • Trump specifically criticised Senator Mark Kelly and other military Democrats for a video statement advising troops to refuse 'illegal orders', prompting a strong response from Rep. Jason Crow.
  • The content also featured flattering comments about himself, nostalgic videos, and criticism of figures like Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom and Joe Biden.
  • The sheer volume and nature of Trump's social media activity drew significant attention and comments from X users and political figures, with some expressing concern.
