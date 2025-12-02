Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump was on Truth Social late Monday night, reposting a wide range of online content, from compliments about the first lady to conspiracy theories about Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

From around 7 p.m. through midnight on Monday, the president reposted roughly 150 tweets — averaging about one post every two minutes for five hours — from what appeared to be a random assortment of unknown figures on X and his close allies discussing an unpredictable range of topics. The heaviest concentration of posts occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight, with about 100 posts in the final hour alone.

Less than six hours after capping off his posting spree, the president jumped back on his social media platform at 5.48 a.m., declaring: “TRUTH SOCIAL IS THE BEST! There is nothing even close!!!”

The Truth Social spree included videos of Kamala Harris, flattering comments about himself, and attacks against his perceived political rivals.

In one particularly nostalgic post, Trump reposted a video with the caption: “Christmas is officially great again!” The video included a snippet of Trump in Home Alone 2, a clip of Kamala Harris, and footage of the president and Melania Trump looking at Christmas trees.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump posted more than 100 posts in a five-hour span late on Monday, including conspiracy theories, attacks against his Democratic rivals, and flattering posts about himself ( REUTERS )

Trump also once again took aim at Senator Mark Kelly and other Democrats with military backgrounds who issued a video statement last month telling troops they “can and must refuse illegal orders.”

“Mark Kelly and the group of Unpatriotic Politicians were WRONG to do what they did, and they know it! I hope the people looking at them are not duped into thinking that it’s OK to openly and freely get others to disobey the President of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Less than an hour later, Rep. Jason Crow, one of the lawmakers in the video, responded, fuming: “The President can post on Truth Social all he wants, but he will never threaten or intimidate me. I’ve taken many oaths—as a paratrooper, Army Ranger, and now Member of Congress. My obligation is to the Constitution, not Donald Trump.”

Several other posts were dedicated to bashing his frequent Democratic targets: Pelosi, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and former President Joe Biden.

open image in gallery The president posted flattering comments about First Lady Melania Trump as well as a video featuring the first couple’s past Christmas celebrations at the White House ( REUTERS )

One post about Pelosi called to “lock her up,” baselessly claiming her staffer was involved with the January 6 Capitol riot. Another praised Trump’s efforts to void Biden’s autopen orders.

Mixed into the rage-filled posts was a video Trump posted complimenting Melania’s style. The president later reposted an X user’s reaction to the video: “Grace, elegance and beauty. Our First Lady Melania.”

Others were fawning posts about the president from MAGA allies. Trump reposted a video of Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds delivering remarks, which included him thanking God that Harris didn’t win in 2024. Within the same minute, the president reposted an X user hyping up Trump: “Donald Trump is not a Democrat, he’s not even a republican, he’s a movement! The greatest president to ever live.”

Several X users remarked on the 79-year-old’s nonstop social media posts.

Democratic influencer Harry Sisson quipped: “In the middle of the night, Trump posted on Truth Social well over 150 times in an hour. That’s at least 2 posts a minute. If you had a family member or friend doing this, you’d host an intervention. Trump is not well and he was clearly having a mental decline moment.”

Another X user seemed shocked by the sheer number of posts: “I’ve never seen anything like the absurd number of times Trump posted on Truth Social late last night / this morning. Mostly random screenshots and video clips, but in very rapid succession.”