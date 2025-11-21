Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zelensky says US can make Russia ‘serious’ about ending Ukraine war

Zelensky says US has power to make Russia ‘serious’ about ending war in Ukraine
  • Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that the United States possesses the power to make Russia "serious" about ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian leader emphasised that "priority number one" is a "constructive diplomatic process" with his American counterparts, in a video posted on Thursday (20 November).
  • Zelensky's office confirmed they received a draft of a US-brokered peace plan, with talks anticipated between Mr Zelensky and President Donald Trump in the coming days.
  • The new 28-point plan, as reported by Axios, citing sources, is designed to encompass security guarantees, European security, and future relations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine.
  • However, the proposal has sparked considerable outrage as it would reportedly necessitate Kyiv ceding additional territory to Russia and undergoing partial disarmament.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in