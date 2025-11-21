US has power to make Russia ‘serious’ about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky has said the US can make Russia "serious" about ending the war in Ukraine.

In a video posted on Thursday (20 November), the Ukrainian leader added that "priority number one" is a "constructive diplomatic process" with their American counterparts.

His office says they have received a draft of a US-brokered peace plan, with Mr Zelensky expected to discuss the proposal with President Donald Trump in the coming days.

The new 28-point plan would consist of “security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine”, Axios reported, citing sources.

But it has caused outrage as it would require Kyiv to give up more land to Russia and partially disarm.