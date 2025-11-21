Fears of political violence as Trump accuses Democrats of ‘seditious behavior, punishable by death’: Live updates
Trump will meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office today
Democrats have voiced their concerns about growing political violence after president Donald Trump accused Congress members of “seditious behavior, punishable by death”.
The president was responding to several senators and representatives who put out a video calling for the military to disobey illegal orders.
Representatives Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, as well as Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, were featured in the video.
“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home,” the lawmakers said in the video released Tuesday.
In a Truth Social post Thursday morning, Trump railed against the lawmakers: “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”
He added: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” He also reshared a post that read: “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”
Meanwhile, Trump is expected to meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office Friday after months of trading attacks.
White House defends Trump’s ‘HANG THEM’ repost in rant calling for death to members of Congress over military remarks
The White House on Thursday defended President Donald Trump’s call for a group of Democratic legislators to be put to death by hanging after they teamed up for a social media video urging service members to “refuse” what they deemed to be “illegal orders.”
Asked about the matter in her briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the senators and Congress members of delivering a “radical message” that could “disrupt the chain of command.” But she did not try to clarify or tamp down the president’s inflammatory call for a violent end.
Earlier in the day, Trump took to Truth Social to accuse senators Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, plus Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, New Hampshire Representative Maggie Goodlander and Pennsylvania’s Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of engaging in what he described as “seditious behavior” by participating in the video, calling them “traitors to our country” who should be “arrested and put on trial.”
He later posted a message in which he repeated his all-caps accusation of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” from the lawmakers before claiming that such “behavior” is “punishable by DEATH,” along with a repost of another Truth Social user who encouraged him to “HANG THEM.”
White House defends Trump calling for death to members of Congress over video
What has the White House said about Trump-Mamdani meeting?
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, “It speaks volumes that we have a Communist coming to the White House.”
Mamdani identifies as a democratic socialist and has rejected the label of communist.
“I also think it speaks to the fact that President Trump is willing to meet with anyone and talk to anyone to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in blue states or red states or blue cities,” Leavitt said.
Watch: Trump says Mamdani’s NYC mayoral acceptance speech was ‘angry toward me’ and ‘very dangerous’
More here.
Read on...
Watch: Mamdani on his meeting with Trump: 'I will work with anyone'
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said Thursday ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump, “I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home.”
Read on...
Watch: Eric Trump says no one showboats better than the president ahead of Mamdani meeting
Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump told Fox News Thursday night that no one showboats better than his father ahead of an Oval Office meeting between the president and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
Larry Summers honeymooned with wife on Epstein’s island with Maxwell decades ago: report
Larry Summers and his wife flew to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island for part of their 2005 honeymoon, according to a report.
Ten days after Summers, the former treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and the former president of Harvard, and his wife Elisa New got married in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in December 2005, they headed to Little Saint James, the Harvard Crimson reported.
To reach the island, the pair boarded Epstein’s plane in Bedford, Massachusetts, traveling to Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, where they then took a helicopter to reach the disgraced financier’s private island, flight logs seen by the outlet show.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse girls with Epstein, was also on board, according to the flight logs.
Read on...
Larry Summers honeymooned with wife on Epstein’s island decades ago: report
Eric Trump on Mamdani meeting: 'My father I think performs probably better than anybody in that moment'
President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump spoke to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Thursday night about his father’s upcoming meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
“A lot of people have gone into the White House before and tried to make a scene and tried to have a big PR event and I think most of the people got laughed out of it,” Eric warned. “We saw that with Zelensky.”
An Oval Office meeting between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in February ended with the Ukrainian president being asked to leave after Trump berated him for being “disrespectful.”
“I can probably name 25 people who went into the White House trying to be tough guys and it didn't end up all that well for them. My father I think performs probably better than anybody in that moment,” Eric said.
