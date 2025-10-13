Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Medvedev threatens Trump over US Tomahawks

Putin warns supplies of US long-range missiles to Ukraine will badly hurt ties
  • Donald Trump indicated he might offer long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia fails to end the ongoing conflict.
  • Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev responded by warning that providing these missiles could have severe repercussions for all parties, especially Trump.
  • Medvedev hinted at a potential nuclear response and said it is impossible to distinguish between conventional and nuclear Tomahawks once launched.
  • Vladimir Putin had previously stated that supplying Tomahawks would severely damage US-Russia relations.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed that Ukraine would only deploy the missiles against military targets, not civilians, if provided.
