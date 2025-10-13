Former Russian president responds to Trump’s Tomahawk threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev says supplying U.S. Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could end badly for everyone, especially U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Trump said again that he may offer long-range Tomahawk missiles that could be used by Kyiv if Putin does not end the war in Ukraine.

"Yeah, I might tell him (Putin), if the war is not settled, we may very well do it," Trump said.

"We may not, but we may do it... do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so."

Medvedev, an arch-hawk who has repeatedly goaded Trump on social media, said it is impossible to distinguish between Tomahawk missiles carrying nuclear warheads and conventional ones after they are launched - a point that President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson has also made.

"How should Russia respond? Exactly!" Medvedev said on Telegram on Monday, appearing to hint that Moscow's response would be nuclear.

File: A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is launched ( Reuters )

Medvedev wrote: "One can only hope that this is another empty threat... Like sending nuclear submarines closer to Russia."

He was alluding to Trump's statement in August that he had ordered two nuclear subs to move closer to Russia in response to what he called "highly provocative" comments from Medvedev about the risk of war.

Putin has said supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks - which have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles) and could therefore strike anywhere within European Russia, including Moscow - would destroy relations between the United States and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would only use Tomahawk missiles for military purposes and not attack civilians in Russia, should the U.S. provide them.