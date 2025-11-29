Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent



Flights divert away from Venezuela airspace after Trump shutdown order

Flight radar shows view of airspace clearing above Venezuela
  • Airlines are diverting from Venezuelan airspace following a directive from Donald Trump.
  • Trump urged airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers to consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela "closed in its entirety."
  • This instruction came after dozens of strikes against alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, which have killed over 80 people since September.
  • During a Thanksgiving Day phone call, Trump indicated that the US would soon take action "on land."
  • The directive was issued by Trump via a post on Truth Social on Saturday, 29 November.
