Flight tracker shows Venezuela airspace after Trump orders shutdown

Flight Radar shows airlines diverting away from Venezuela after Donald Trump told airlines to consider the airspace closed.

Following dozens of strikes against alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that have killed more than 80 people since September, Trump suggested to military service members in a Thanksgiving Day phone call that the U.S. would soon take action “on land.”

On Saturday (29 November), the president urged the clearing of the airspace near the South American country.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”