Tired Trump? President spotted with heavy eyelids during Andrea Bocelli’s World Cup draw performance
- President Donald Trump got a hero’s welcome at the World Cup 2026 draw but he appeared tired and disinterested during a performance.
- His demeanor was noted eight minutes into the event, as Andrea Bocelli's performance of Nessun Dorma reached its climax.
- Heidi Klum and Kevin Hart are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup draw after world-famous singer Bocelli kicked off the event.
- Trump received the new FIFA Peace Prize during Friday’s draw.
- The new award was created after FIFA President Gianni Infantino advocated for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize, writing in October the day before the prize was announced that he “definitely deserves” to win the award.