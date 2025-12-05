Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tired Trump? President spotted with heavy eyelids during Andrea Bocelli’s World Cup draw performance

President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC
President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump got a hero’s welcome at the World Cup 2026 draw but he appeared tired and disinterested during a performance.
  • His demeanor was noted eight minutes into the event, as Andrea Bocelli's performance of Nessun Dorma reached its climax.
  • Heidi Klum and Kevin Hart are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup draw after world-famous singer Bocelli kicked off the event.
  • Trump received the new FIFA Peace Prize during Friday’s draw.
  • The new award was created after FIFA President Gianni Infantino advocated for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize, writing in October the day before the prize was announced that he “definitely deserves” to win the award.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in