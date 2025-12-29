Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says ‘thorny issues’ remain unresolved after Zelensky peace talks

Trump gave a positive update on peace talks but said there were still some ‘thorny issues’ to resolve
Trump gave a positive update on peace talks but said there were still some ‘thorny issues’ to resolve (AP)
  • Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded peace talks, with Trump noting "one or two thorny issues" remain despite progress on his 20-point plan.
  • Mr Zelensky stated that security guarantees between the US and Ukraine were "100 per cent agreed", with broader guarantees involving Europe "almost agreed".
  • Russia warned that any European troops deployed to Ukraine would be legitimate targets, with President Putin insisting Moscow would achieve its goals by force if a peaceful resolution is not reached.
  • A Russian submarine was reportedly deployed to shadow the Yantar, a Russian research ship, as it surveyed a gas pipeline near Britain, according to declassified Ministry of Defence photos.
  • Separately, Russia is reportedly planning to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon within the next decade to support its lunar space programme.
