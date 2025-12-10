Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tucker Carlson lost confidence in Kash Patel after Charlie Kirk’s murder

People are pointing out the hypocrisy of Kash Patel's latest speech
  • Right-wing podcaster Tucker Carlson expressed a lack of confidence in FBI Director Kash Patel and the agency, citing Patel's “chaotic handling” of the Charlie Kirk assassination.
  • Carlson specifically criticised Patel's incorrect X posts claiming an apprehended shooter, which he later had to retract, allowing conspiracy theories to flourish.
  • Patel's tenure has been controversial, including a lawsuit from fired agents alleging unlawful retaliation and an internal report detailing low morale and an “internally paralysed” FBI.
  • White House sources reportedly deemed Patel's online presence ”unprofessional” and his performance “unacceptable,” though Patel defended his use of government jets for personal travel.
  • Carlson and comedian Theo Von agreed that Patel's actions fostered unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, while the White House denied rumours that President Trump was considering replacing Patel.
