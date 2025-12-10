Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right-wing podcaster and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he doesn't “have a ton of confidence” in FBI Director Kash Patel and the agency he runs.

Patel's tenure at the head of the FBI has been plagued by controversy. A group of fired FBI agents is suing Patel and the Department of Justice, alleging that they were terminated in an act of unlawful retaliation after they knelt at a George Floyd protest in 2020.

A recent report from an FBI source also claims that Patel refused to leave his jet after the Charlie Kirk assassination because he didn't have an FBI jacket to wear.

An internal report from an alliance of retired and active-duty FBI agents, released in December, found that under Patel's leadership, the FBI has become “internally paralyzed by fear” and that morale was low, hampering the agency's ability to conduct its law enforcement mission in the U.S.

It is against that backdrop that Carlson made his comments casting doubt on Patel's abilities during a recent appearance on conservative-leaning Theo Von's podcast.

open image in gallery Right-wing podcaster Tucker Carlson said during a recent Theo Von podcast episode that he did not “have a ton of confidence” in the FBI or its director, Kash Patel ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I just don’t have a ton of confidence in the FBI or the men who run it,” Carlson said on Tuesday. “And I’m not saying that out of ignorance at all.”

He noted Patel's X comments shortly after Kirk was shot, in which he incorrectly claimed that a shooter had been apprehended. Patel had to walk the comments back less than two hours later after local officials denied that the shooter had been caught.

“This dumb Twitter [X] s**t,” Carlson said. “Leaders of the FBI on Twitter, like what?”

Patel has also doubled down following claims that he used government jets for “personal joyrides” with his girlfriend, arguing that his travel has actually saved taxpayer money, while maintaining that he’s “entitled to a personal life.”

“I’ve also used the airplane less than my prior two predecessors,” he said last week. “And, yes, I’m entitled to a personal life just like my other agency counterparts with their partners. Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And I do take trips with her? Absolutely.”

open image in gallery Patel has also doubled down following claims that he used government jets for “personal joyrides with his girlfriend”, arguing that his travel has actually saved taxpayer money ( Getty Images )

White House sources reportedly told Reuters that Patel's online presence is "unprofessional" and added that his “performance is really not acceptable to the White House or the American public.”

Both Von and Carlson agreed that it was Patel's handling of the investigation and the messaging around it that allowed conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk's death to flourish online, and said the FBI director should shoulder the blame.

open image in gallery FBI Director Kash Patel in an FBI raid jacket in October 2025 ( Getty )

“The people with the authority are the ones responsible, and they’re the ones who should be held responsible when there’s a failure,” Carlson said. “Not some podcaster, not me, not you, not Candace [Owens].”

Owens has been peddling a number of conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death, including suggestions that he was murdered by Israeli agents and that the U.S. military was involved in his death. None of those rumors have been substantiated by evidence.

There have been rumors that President Donald Trump is considering replacing Patel as the head of the FBI, but the White House has denied the claims.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the rumors "fake news" and "completely made-up" in November.