Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq given two-year prison sentence after corruption trial in Bangladesh

Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of corruption in Bangladesh (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of corruption in Bangladesh (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison by a Bangladesh court after being found guilty of corruption.
  • The conviction stems from allegations that Ms Siddiq corruptly influenced her aunt, then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to secure land for her mother.
  • Ms Siddiq's mother, Sheikh Rehana, received a seven-year sentence, and Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to five years; all were tried in absentia.
  • As the UK does not have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh, Ms Siddiq, who denies the allegations, is unlikely to serve the sentence.
  • Ms Siddiq resigned as Keir Starmer’s anti-corruption minister in January due to the multiple cases she faces in Bangladesh.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in