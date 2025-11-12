All 20 onboard military cargo plane killed in crash
- A Turkish military cargo plane, a C-130 Hercules, crashed in Georgia on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of all 20 personnel on board.
- The aircraft disappeared from radar without transmitting a distress signal minutes after entering Georgian airspace, having taken off from Azerbaijan.
- The crash occurred in Sighnaghi, a municipality in eastern Georgia near the Azerbaijan border, with footage showing the plane spiralling and trailing smoke.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed sorrow and offered condolences for the 'martyrs', with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also extending their sympathies.
- Turkey is deploying a drone for assistance and preparing an accident investigation team, though the cause of the crash remains uncertain.