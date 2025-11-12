Turkey says all 20 soldiers on board military cargo plane killed in Georgia crash
Aircraft ‘disappeared from radar without transmitting a distress signal’ minutes after entering Georgian airspace
Turkey has confirmed that all 20 personnel aboard its military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia on Tuesday have been killed.
The Turkish military transport plane carrying 20 personnel, including crew members, crashed in Georgia shortly after taking off from Azerbaijan.
Footage of the C-130 Hercules showed it spiralling through the air, trailing white smoke before slamming into the ground and erupting into a column of black smoke.
The aircraft was en route back to Turkey when it went down, though the cause of the crash remains uncertain.
A few minutes after entering Georgian airspace, the aircraft “disappeared from radar without transmitting a distress signal”, the Georgian air navigation service said earlier.
The Interpress news agency reported that the aircraft crashed in Sighnaghi, a municipality in the eastern Kakheti region near Azerbaijan. It said the crash was being investigated under a criminal code article covering air transport and the loss of life.
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was handed a note by aides at the end of a speech in Ankara to inform him of the crash. He offered his condolences for “our martyrs”, referring to the personnel on the aircraft, without giving more details.
“God willing, we will overcome this crash with minimum hardships,” the leader said. “May God rest the soul of our martyrs, and let us be with them through our prayers.”
