Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Turkey says all 20 soldiers on board military cargo plane killed in Georgia crash

Aircraft ‘disappeared from radar without transmitting a distress signal’ minutes after entering Georgian airspace

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 12 November 2025 05:41 GMT
Comments
Debris is seen at a crash site of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia’s Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border on Wednesday, 12 November 2025
Debris is seen at a crash site of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia’s Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border on Wednesday, 12 November 2025 (Associated Press)

Turkey has confirmed that all 20 personnel aboard its military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia on Tuesday have been killed.

The Turkish military transport plane carrying 20 personnel, including crew members, crashed in Georgia shortly after taking off from Azerbaijan.

Footage of the C-130 Hercules showed it spiralling through the air, trailing white smoke before slamming into the ground and erupting into a column of black smoke.

The aircraft was en route back to Turkey when it went down, though the cause of the crash remains uncertain.

A few minutes after entering Georgian airspace, the aircraft “disappeared from radar without transmitting a distress signal”, the Georgian air navigation service said earlier.

The Interpress news agency reported that the aircraft crashed in Sighnaghi, a municipality in the eastern Kakheti region near Azerbaijan. It said the crash was being investigated under a criminal code article covering air transport and the loss of life.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was handed a note by aides at the end of a speech in Ankara to inform him of the crash. He offered his condolences for “our martyrs”, referring to the personnel on the aircraft, without giving more details.

“God willing, we will overcome this crash with minimum hardships,” the leader said. “May God rest the soul of our martyrs, and let us be with them through our prayers.”

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in