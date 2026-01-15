Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Plane forced into emergency landing after passenger spots fake ‘bomb threat’

Related: Turkish airline flight has terrifying landing as Storm Isha halts travel
  • A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Barcelona made an emergency landing at El Prat Airport.
  • The emergency was caused by a passenger creating an in-flight wireless network with a bomb threat in its name.
  • The threat was detected as flight TK1853 approached Barcelona’s international airport.
  • Spain’s Civil Guard police force launched an investigation into the incident.
  • No explosive device was found on board, and airport operations have since returned to normal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in