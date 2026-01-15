Plane forced into emergency landing after passenger spots fake ‘bomb threat’
- A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Barcelona made an emergency landing at El Prat Airport.
- The emergency was caused by a passenger creating an in-flight wireless network with a bomb threat in its name.
- The threat was detected as flight TK1853 approached Barcelona’s international airport.
- Spain’s Civil Guard police force launched an investigation into the incident.
- No explosive device was found on board, and airport operations have since returned to normal.