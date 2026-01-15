Flight forced to make emergency landing in Barcelona after network name ‘bomb threat’
A passenger created an in-flight wireless network whose name contained a bomb threat
A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport on Thursday after a passenger created an in-flight wireless network whose name contained a bomb threat, an airline spokesperson said.
The spokesperson, Yahya Üstün, confirmed that as the Turkish Airlines flight TK1853 from Istanbul neared Barcelona’s international airport, "it was detected that a passenger established an in-flight internet access point and set the network name to include a bomb threat."
This discovery prompted the immediate emergency landing of the Airbus 321.
The airline said the return flight would operate normally.
Spain’s Civil Guard police force launched an investigation into the incident and said no explosive was found on board.
Officials confirmed that operations at the airport have since returned to normal.
