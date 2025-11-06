Vietnam evacuates 350,000 people as Typhoon Kalmaegi set to make landfall
- Typhoon Kalmaegi has resulted in 114 confirmed deaths and 127 missing persons in the Philippines, with the storm now advancing towards Vietnam.
- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency to facilitate the rapid disbursement of emergency funds and prevent food hoarding and overpricing.
- The typhoon caused widespread destruction in the Philippines, particularly Cebu, where floodwaters revealed flattened homes and debris, necessitating extensive cleanup and debris clearing efforts.
- Vietnam is preparing for Kalmaegi's landfall, with approximately 350,000 people expected to be evacuated in Gia Lai province and aviation operations at eight airports likely to be affected.
- The typhoon is also forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of Thailand, while a Philippine air force helicopter crashed during a humanitarian mission, killing six personnel.