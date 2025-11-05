Typhoon Kalmaegi: Thousands evacuated from Philippines as deadly tropical storm hits

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Philippines as deadly storm Kalmaeegi hits.

The powerful tropical cyclone has killed at least 66 people, with another 26 people missing as of Wednesday (5 November).

Footage shared by the Philippine Red Cross shows rescue workers evacuating residents from flooded buildings, who had climbed onto their roofs in a bid to be saved.

Kalmaegi, named locally as Tino, made landfall early on Tuesday (4 November), battering the country with sustained winds of 87mph and gusts of up to 121mph.

Before it made landfall, officials said more than 387,000 people had evacuated to safer ground in eastern and central Philippine provinces.