Why America’s largest meat supplier is closing major beef plant
- Tyson, America's largest meat supplier, plans to close one of its major beef processing plants in Lexington, Nebraska, by January 20.
- This decision will result in over 3,200 job losses and is a response to low cattle supplies and political pressures facing the industry.
- The U.S. beef industry is grappling with its lowest cattle numbers since the 1950s, caused by drought, the pandemic, rising costs and pests, while demand remains consistent.
- Tyson reported significant financial losses in its beef business, with expected operating losses between $400 million and $600 million this fiscal year.
- Nebraska leaders have criticized the closure, highlighting its profound impact on the Lexington community and cattle producers, with discussions ongoing about a potential new buyer for the facility.